Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.27 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

NYSE SHOP traded down $55.73 on Thursday, hitting $1,233.07. 1,643,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,509. Shopify has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a PE ratio of 785.40, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,146.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1,139.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,370.20.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

