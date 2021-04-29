Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,600.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,365.19.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $34.84 on Wednesday, reaching $1,253.96. 48,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,138.67. The firm has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.85, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify has a 1-year low of $595.03 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,531,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

