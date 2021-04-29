Short Interest in Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Expands By 5,500.0%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 5,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures.

