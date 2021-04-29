Short Interest in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Decreases By 52.0%

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the March 31st total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after buying an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,166.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132,472 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 10.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEO remained flat at $$8.70 during trading on Thursday. 95,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $8.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.