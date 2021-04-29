Short Interest in Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Expands By 184.8%

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the March 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CLNFF traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a 200-day moving average of $48.78. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CLNFF. Desjardins upped their price target on Calian Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Calian Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

