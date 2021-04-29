Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Grows By 194.1%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 194.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.33. 6,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.49. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.