Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Increases By 108.2%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,163,200 shares, a growth of 108.2% from the March 31st total of 3,441,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,938.7 days.

SNPMF stock remained flat at $$0.52 on Thursday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.