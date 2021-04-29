Short Interest in Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Decreases By 62.9%

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the March 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.0 days.

CCLAF stock remained flat at $$10.32 during trading on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.