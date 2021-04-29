Short Interest in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Decreases By 59.9%

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 707,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Dolphin Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $87.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.18. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 9.46%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces marketing video content.

