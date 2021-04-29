Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Expands By 117.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, an increase of 117.9% from the March 31st total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ETW stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 1,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,965. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.67.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 74.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 27.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.