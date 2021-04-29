Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Declines By 57.0%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the March 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.93. 18,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,233. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

