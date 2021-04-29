Short Interest in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Grows By 1,332.3%

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 1,332.3% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTLB stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.