Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Decreases By 66.7%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 14.90% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF alerts:

FTAG stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $31.43.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.