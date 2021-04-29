Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declines By 84.3%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the March 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 915,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.12. 784,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,741. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.93 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 160.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.