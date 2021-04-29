Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Drops By 83.7%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the March 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $48.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,951. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 386,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,181,000.

