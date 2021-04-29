Short Interest in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Increases By 266.7%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 154.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF comprises about 0.2% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 17.29% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

