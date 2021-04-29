Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Decreases By 55.8%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HFRO. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HFRO remained flat at $$11.49 during trading on Thursday. 187,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,094. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

