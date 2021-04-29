Short Interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Declines By 64.7%

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the March 31st total of 336,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Immutep stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26. Immutep has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Immutep at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

