Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Expands By 1,135.8%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,300 shares, a growth of 1,135.8% from the March 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,978. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $51.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,099,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 131,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 451,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,335,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 828.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 37,320 shares during the last quarter.

