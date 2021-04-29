Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Drops By 52.6%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the March 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS IVDA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 20,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,175. Iveda Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

