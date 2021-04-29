Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Rises By 463.5%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, an increase of 463.5% from the March 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE HPF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.03. 69,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,210. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.1235 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 96.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,652 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 55,311 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

