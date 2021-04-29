Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Decreases By 71.0%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the March 31st total of 23,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MGIC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.73. 28,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $18.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

