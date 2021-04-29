Short Interest in RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Drops By 63.6%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS RSNAY remained flat at $$9.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

