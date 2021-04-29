Short Interest in SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Drops By 50.0%

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,378. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a boost from SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.00%.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the Initial Wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

