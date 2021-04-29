Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Drops By 93.6%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the March 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQIDF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.25. 67,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,804. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

