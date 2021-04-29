Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Decreases By 93.9%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the March 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SYIEY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.75. 31,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Symrise has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Symrise’s payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYIEY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale cut Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Symrise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

