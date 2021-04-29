Short Interest in Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Declines By 65.0%

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $94.52.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.508 dividend. This is an increase from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.