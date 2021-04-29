Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Grows By 700.0%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

BKGFY stock opened at $62.88 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $67.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.54%.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

