Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) Expands By 151.8%

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the March 31st total of 563,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THBR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter worth about $5,610,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the third quarter worth about $4,335,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THBR opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.49.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

THBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

