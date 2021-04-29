Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Increases By 126.6%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $6,430,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 97,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 257,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 31,492 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.56. 1,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,536. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

