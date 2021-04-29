Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Grows By 3,600.0%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

