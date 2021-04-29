Short Interest in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Increases By 107.6%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, an increase of 107.6% from the March 31st total of 324,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

