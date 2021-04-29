Short Interest in Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Increases By 209.4%

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 209.4% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vivendi stock opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vivendi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

