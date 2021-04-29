Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Expands By 248.6%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 248.6% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of DGRS opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.99. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $48.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.