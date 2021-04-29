Short Interest in Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Declines By 95.8%

Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,524,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Worksport stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Worksport has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $47.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Worksport alerts:

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers Worksport Tri Fold, a soft folding tonneau cover; Worksport Smart Fold, a rear smart latch system; Worksport Quad-Fold, a vinyl wrapped tonneau cover to fold in four sections; and Worksport Forte GEN2 tonneau covers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Worksport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worksport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.