Short Interest in YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) Declines By 85.7%

YogaWorks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

YOGAQ opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612,908.00, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.05. YogaWorks has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

Get YogaWorks alerts:

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for YogaWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YogaWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.