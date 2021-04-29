Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

