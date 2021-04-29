Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $128.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.94.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $123.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,169 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

