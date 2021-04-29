Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $122.68 and last traded at $122.02, with a volume of 39708 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.17.

Specifically, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

