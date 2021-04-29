Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $120.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Simpson Manufacturing traded as high as $112.46 and last traded at $111.74, with a volume of 878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.53.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

