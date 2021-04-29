Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Short Interest Up 1,718.3% in April

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,727,100 shares, an increase of 1,718.3% from the March 31st total of 1,084,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,497.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sino Biopharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

SBMFF stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Sino Biopharmaceutical

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Chinese Medicines, Investment, and Others. Its principal products include hepatitis medicines, such as Tianqingganmei injections and Tianqingganping enteric capsules; oncology medicines comprising Saiweijian injections, Yinishu tablets, Shoufu tablets, Anxian capsules, and Qianping injections; cardio-cerebral medicines, including Yilunping tablets, Tuotuo tablets, and Kaina tablets; and orthopedic medicines, such as Gaisanchun capsules and Yigu injections.

