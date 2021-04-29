Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Raised to $46.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 99,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,762. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $51.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.