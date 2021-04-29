Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:SIX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.51. 2,005,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

