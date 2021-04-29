Six Flags Entertainment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,628 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 590% compared to the typical daily volume of 236 put options.

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.58.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.83. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

