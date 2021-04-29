SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Up 14.4% This Week

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $412.95 million and $102.56 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00066805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00075578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $432.48 or 0.00819341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00096910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001551 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.