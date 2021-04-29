Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.81. Approximately 235,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,022,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.48.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $6,414,415.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter worth $8,291,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $8,417,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

