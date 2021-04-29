Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Down 6.4%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.81. 235,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,022,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKLZ shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.48.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 274,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $6,414,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 634,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,813,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Skillz in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

