Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s Largest Position

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Skyworks Solutions accounts for 3.9% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $26,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.40.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.73. 87,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,287. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.40 and a 200 day moving average of $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.73 and a 1-year high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

