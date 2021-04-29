Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee Sells 2,000 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $237.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.60 and a fifty-two week high of $242.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,788,000 after purchasing an additional 69,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,845,000 after purchasing an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

