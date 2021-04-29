Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee Sells 6,913 Shares

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total transaction of $1,648,197.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,795.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SNA opened at $237.26 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $242.18. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.99.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.